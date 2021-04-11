Hello Kitty Anime Announces Season 2

If you did not know, Hello Kitty has been growing her online presence, and things are going well for the Sanrio icon in light of her latest show. An animated series was put on Youtube not too long ago to entice fans with a slew of cute mascots. And now, it seems the anime is moving forward with a second season starring two new friends.

According to a recent statement, Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures is coming back for a second season. The new episodes will launch with two new Sanrio friends, Cinnamoroll and Chococat. The Youtube series will continue to be made available online, and season two will debut its first episode on April 14.

(Photo: Sanrio)

As you can imagine, fans of Hello Kitty are excited about the return, and Sanrio lovers will not want to miss this show. If you are a fan of all things kawaii, then this show is meant for you. The season two teaser promises new friends and adventures for all those who tune in. So if you have yet to check out the show, you have time to catch up.

You can find Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures for free on Youtube here.

Have you checked out any of this Hello Kitty anime? Did you check out any of season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.