Hello Kitty x LA Dodgers Collaboration Announced

Hello Kitty knows how to get what she wanted. As one of the world’s most famous mascots, it is hard to tell the girl no. From TV series to merchandise and more, Hello Kitty has done it all since her debut decades ago. And now, Hello Kitty is gearing up for a big birthday bash with help from the L.A. Dodgers.

Yes, that is right. Sanrio is teaming up with the MLB for a big birthday party, and fans are invited to take part in the event. On August 19, Hello Kitty will take over Dodger Stadium, and the game will be filled with tons of goodies.

“Hello Kitty is returning to Dodger Stadium for Hello Kitty Night on 8/19! Fans will be able to watch Hello Kitty throw the first pitch to kick off the game and receive a Hello Kitty 50th Dodgers Plush and Paper Crown giveaway item to celebrate her birthday,” the L.A. Dodgers shared in a new statement celebrating the collaboration.

“Sanrio fans will also have the opportunity to meet Hello Kitty before the game, customize Paper Crowns at the decoration station, play Hello Kitty trivia and use the Friendship Cam! Lastly, the celebration would not be complete without a Birthday Cake Presentation with special guests!”

As you can imagine, Hello Kitty will be dressed up for the occasion, and the Sanrio mascot was born to rock the Dodgers uniform. The blue-white outfit works with Hello Kitty, and we are sure the rest of the MLB is jealous it didn’t nab this crossover first. However, this is not the first time Hello Kitty and the Dodgers have come together. Sanrio has taken Hello Kitty to the team’s games before, and recently, the Dodgers dove deep into the otaku fandom with a Hololive collaboration. So if we had to guess, the L.A. team is far from finished with its pop culture tie ins!

