Junji Ito x Sanrio Collab Announced With Special Poster

The legendary Junji Ito is teaming up with the legendary Sanrio for a special new collab pop-up store opening in Japan! Junji Ito is likely one of the most well known manga creators among fans thanks to the number of Horror and other otherworldly stories he has shared over the decades. These stories have been such a hit that many of them have gone onto full anime adaptations of their own. In fact, a new one is currently now in the works as Uzumaki will be making its own anime adaptation debut with Adult Swim in the near future too.

Junji Ito has collaborated with a number of surprising partners over the years too with the likes of Pokemon and more, and now Ito is teaming up with Sanrio for a special pop-up store coming to Japan later this Fall. This store will feature art of Ito’s various characters together with Sanrio’s mascots from August 23-September 9 in Tokyo, and September 27-October 14 in Osaka this year. To get an idea of what this will look like, you can check out the collab poster below featuring Junji Ito’s Tomie and Sanrio’s Hello Kitty.

https://x.com/itojunji_anime/status/1809942219333505154

What’s Next for Junji Ito?

The next major Junji Ito story making the jump to anime is Uzumaki. If you wanted to check out Uzumaki for yourself, you can actually check out Junji Ito’s original manga series with Viz Media’s Viz Manga app with a paid subscription. As for the anime, it will be directed by Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushishi, The Flowers of Evil), with music composed by Colin Stetson (Hereditary) for Adult Swim and Production I.G. This will be a four episode miniseries that currently does not have a release window or date as of the time of this publication.

Adult Swim teases what fans can expect from the Uzumaki anime as such, “‘Let’s leave this town together,’ asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?”