Exclusive Gamer Girl Hello Kitty Funko Pop Is Up For Pre-Order

Hello Kitty is one of the most popular franchises in the world, arguably the MOST popular. While the young cat has seen its way into more different scenarios, she is now finding herself in the seat of a gamer with this exclusive Funko Pop available for pre-order from Gamestop! Dropping this September for around $12 USD, fans of Hello Kitty and video gaming may find this figurine a worthy addition to their collection to celebrate the animated franchise and the hobby of gaming.

The Twitter Account, Funko Pop Hunters, posted the listing for the “Hello Kitty: Gamer” figurine, which is sure to be a nice addition to any fan of Sanrio’s the world over:

Gamestop exclusive Hello Kitty (Gamer) now available for pre-order

Sanrio has recently been on a role with the release of the second season of its Netflix smash hit, Aggretsuko, which sees a young salarywoman in Japan attempt to traverse the mundane activities of her office place while dealing with her insecurities and rage through death metal. It is quite different from the challenges that are placed in the path of Hello Kitty but has still become extremely popular in terms of the Sanrio character roster.

Sanrio has spent decades creating numerous characters to create merchandise for or to place on fashion across the world, with Hello Kitty being far and away the most popular. Akin to Disney’s Mickey Mouse, the tiny white cat continues to appear in more places than we can count.

First introduced in 1974, Hello Kitty has become a global phenomenon. The character and her friends have appeared in comic books, television series, video games, many Japanese-language animated movies and is featured on more than 50,000 branded products sold in 130 countries worldwide each year. Most recently the famous cartoon cat was featured on special 45th anniversary Schick razors.

The new Hello Kitty anime series is currently scheduled for a release in 2021, and each episode will run about 11 minutes or so. Titled The World of Hello Kitty, the series will run for 52 episodes and is officially described as such:

“The World of Hello Kitty will feature the famous titular character along with her friends from the Sanrio universe as they try to live in harmony in their not-so-quiet neighbourhood. Kitty’s friends are all very different and they each have their little quirks, so their tight-knit community is often put to the test. But at the end of the day, Kitty always brings them back together, because she accepts her friends for who they are.”

