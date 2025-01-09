Hello Kitty Fans Shouldn’t Sleep on This Adorable New Collection

Hello Kitty and her adorable group of friends are back for a brand-new merchandise collection with POP MART. The blind box collection features some of the most popular Sanrio characters getting cozy and falling asleep with their favorite stuffed animals and other decorations.

In addition to having the chance to unbox a super adorable Hello Kitty figure, fans also have the chance to pull icons like Kuromi, My Melody, Kiki and Lala, Pekkle, Pochacco, and have a super rare 1/108 chance at pulling Pompompurin curled up underneath a cozy kotastu. The collection is currently available through POP MART’s online storefront as single boxes for $14.99 USD or as a full set of nine blind boxes for $134.91 USD.

Sanrio figures are far from the only blind box sets that POP MART has available for fans of anime and gaming, boasting a large catalog of fan-favorite properties that cover bases in multiple mediums. Among some of their most notable collections, POP MART currently carries League of Legends‘s Fight For the Golden Spatula Chibi Series figures, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Birth Flower Series mini figures, and even various Disney collections.

Sanrio’s Merchandise Collaborations Prove That the Characters Are Timeless

No matter how Hello Kitty and her friends are depicted, fans of the franchise are always excited and willing to buy products featuring the iconic characters. Whether it be their effortlessly adorable and recognizable character designs or simply nostalgia, it’s always a delight to see new takes on Sanrio’s iconic cast. It proves that the character designers at Sanrio have truly crafted something special with the brand and that regardless of how many characters Sanrio chooses to introduce, the franchise has something special that makes them undeniably timeless for fans of all things cute.

Plus, 2025 is set to be a big year for Sanrio – with a brand-new Rilakkuma anime series in the works to follow up on previous animated projects featuring the lazy “bear” titles Rilakkuma and Kaoru. Sanrio has previously released animated projects like Aggretsuko, which perfectly blends the brand’s soft, colorful vibes with the exhausting reality of being an adult. Though simple and filled with light-hearted comedy, these projects are a great way to wind down after a long day.

