Naruto’s New Pop Mart Collab Gorgeously Renders Final Arc’s Characters

For serious figurine collectors, there’s no such thing as having too many collectibles. This is doubly the case for fans of the more popular series constantly rolling out new merchandise that serves as reminders of the series’ best moments and characters. Let Naruto be a prime example, as it’s been revealed that Pop Mart is releasing a new NARUTO Ninkai Taisen Series Figures collection. The collection will be the latest blind box release from Pop Mart, not much unlike their recent collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen.

Based on the images of the figurines, these are all set in the Fourth Great Ninja War Arc with appearances from Obito Uchiha, Madara Uchiha, and Hashirama Senju. The primary exception, however, is the inclusion of Itachi Uchiha in his Akatsuki cloak. Given his popularity as a character, one could argue that it’s fine to look the other way here. Whether or not it be for the holiday season, having one of these collectibles, or even the full set, will surely bring a sense of nostalgia to any hard-core Naruto collector.

POP MART’s Naruto Ninkai Taisen Series Figurine Details

The figures in the Naruto Pop Mart figurines measure 7.7-11.4 cm/3.03-4.49 inches in height and can be purchased individually for $16.99 or $203.88 for the whole set. For anyone considering buying the entire set, it’s guaranteed that Pop Mart will replace a regular edition duplicate you may get to complete the collection. So, while having duplicates of a favorite character may be a good problem to have, it’s an easy one to fix.

These blind box sets typically come with a figure that’s much harder to come across as added motivation for collectors, and this set is no different. With only a 1/144 chance of acquisition, this set includes a secret edition figure of Kaguya Otsutsuki, one of the last major villains in Naruto: Shippuden. If you’re interested in any other figures, we recently published a list of the newest figures available this month. Examples of what’s coming out include figures from Marvel, Dragon Ball, The Lord of the Rings, and more.

What Makes These Naruto Figures the Perfect Collectible

Naruto is a manga series created by Masashi Kishimoto back in 1999 about a young ninja who works to become the strongest and most respected ninja in his village, called the Hokage, to overcome the neglect and disrespect he receives from his peers. After becoming one of the most popular properties on the planet, the manga came to a close in 2014, and the anime followed suit in 2017.

Despite being a decade since Naruto printed its last pages, the fandom is still going strong, with a sequel series currently being produced that jumps more than a decade into the future to show the experiences of the next generation of ninjas. The Fourth Great Ninja War Arc was the culmination of more than 10 years of stories coming to a close, and these figurines serve as a great homage and reminder of that story.

H/T: Pop Mart