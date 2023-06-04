Hell's Paradise Celebrates Episode 9 With Special Poster

The Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime has returned with a new episode following a sudden delay due to production issues, and Hell's Paradise is celebrating Episode 9 of its run with a special new poster! It's been a wild journey with just the few episodes we have seen of the new anime taking on Yuji Kaku's original Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga series as Gabimaru and the other prisoners had journeyed to a mysterious and deadly island in search of the Elixir of Life. But things have only gotten started as the anime has now reached the climax of its debut season.

The Hell's Paradise anime has finally returned with a new episode and it makes some big strides in not only revealing more of the Lord Tensen line up, but also moves Gabimaru and Sagiri to the next stage of their journey across the dangerous island. To celebrate everything that has happened between the duo in the episodes thus far, and hype up what's coming for them next as Hell's Paradise ramps up for its final slate of episodes this season, you can check out the special new poster for Hell's Paradise Episode 9 below:

Where to Watch the Hell's Paradise Anime

Hell's Paradise's anime is now entering its final few episodes as things gear up for the real conflict across the Kotaku island, and now it's just a matter of catching what happens next before the first season of the series comes to an end. If you wanted to see everything that has happened so far in the anime, you can now find the Hell's Paradise anime streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their release in Japan. As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such:

"Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

How have you been liking Hell's Paradise's anime debut so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!