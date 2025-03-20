Hell’s Paradise Hypes Season 2 With New Mobile Game Trailer: Watch

Play video

Hell’s Paradise is MAPPA’s poor forgotten child, as fans are desperately waiting for the second season. Fans were left in limbo for nearly two years for an official update on the show’s future, which only came last month when MAPPA released a new teaser for Season 2. While the newest update from the studio isn’t the release date reveal we’re all waiting for, MAPPA is giving fans something to keep us busy while we wait for Season 2 in the form of a new PC and mobile game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jigokuraku: Paradise Battle was first announced at JumpFesta 2025, and we finally have our first look at the new video game, courtesy of a trailer from MAPPA and GOOD SMILE COMPANY hosted on the game’s official website. Hell’s Paradise is based on the immensely popular manga by Yuji Kaku, which was first serialized in Shonen Jump+ in 2018, and published its final chapter in 2021.

MAPPA

Jigokuraku: Paradise Battle Brings Hell’s Paradise to Mobile

Pre-registration is now open for Paradise Battle for fans in Japan. No launch date has been revealed for the game, but the official website states that sometime in 2025 is the target release window. MAPPA is supervising the game, with Hell’s Paradise anime’s director, Akira Kindaichi overseeing scenario supervision. Paradise Battle is being produced and distributed by GOOD SMILE COMPANY.

The trailer includes footage from the early episodes of MAPPA’s Hell’s Paradise anime adaptation, before cutting to some gameplay footage, where Gabimaru and Sagiri face off against various Soshin on the mysterious Kotaku island. Paradise Battle has been described as a “survival RPG” and will include new voice recordings exclusively for the game.

Jigokuraku: Paradise Battle will be available to download for free (with in-app purchases) on Google Play.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Releases in 2026

Hell’s Paradise may have been temporarily forgotten by MAPPA for nearly two years, as the giant studio worked on countless other juggernaut anime under its supervision, but the series is looking to make a strong comeback next year. When the first teaser trailer was released, it revealed that Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise will be released in January 2026.

Fans are turning their attention to AnimeJapan 2025, which takes place this weekend, for more updates on the show, including some new visuals, and, potentially, a more exact release date. In the meantime, all we can do is endlessly re-read the manga and watch Season 1 of the anime, which is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

H/T: Jigokuraku: Paradise Battle Official Website