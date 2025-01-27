Hell’s Paradise Hypes Season 2 With a Special Surprise Release

With Season 2 of the phenomenal anime Hell’s Paradise on the way, manga readers have been given a special treat in the form of a new re-release of the entire manga run. Studio MAPPA’s stunning anime is based on the eponymous manga by Yuji Kaku. The series was first serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and website in January 2018. After 127 chapters, the manga came to a close in January 2021.

The manga has already been released in 13 tankōbon volumes, each with gorgeous cover art. But, ahead of Season 2’s release in early 2026, the manga is getting a new box set re-release, with a special treat.

Hell’s Paradise‘s Manga Box Set Features an Exclusive New Booklet

The new box set was announced by VIZ Media on X (formerly Twitter). “Announcement: Collect the complete story of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku in one complete box set!” the post began. Beneath the caption, an image compiled all 13 of Hell’s Paradise‘s beautiful covers. But, that’s not all, as the box set comes with an exclusive new booklet, which includes a beloved one-shot.

“Includes all 13 volumes and an exclusive 80-page book with “Side Story: Forest of Misfortune”,” the post continued. “Forest of Misfortune” was published in 2023 to commemorate the release of Studio MAPPA’s anime adaptation. The one-shot sees Gabimaru and Yui living in a small village, where the local children, not knowing who Gabimaru is, challenge him to a physical contest. Shueisha describes the story, “The children of a small village try to take down the stranger who’s started living nearby, but he won’t die no matter what they do to him!”

The new Hell’s Paradise manga box set releases this Fall. An exact release date and price haven’t been revealed yet.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Arrives in Early 2026

Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise was announced shortly after Season 1 came to a close in 2023. But, like Gabimaru wearing an execution blindfold, fans were left in the dark as to when the new season would arrive. Thanks to Jump Festa 2025, we now know that Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise will be released as a New Year’s treat in early 2026, although an exact date has not yet been revealed.

Studio MAPPA is in charge of Hell’s Paradise’s animation once again. The first teaser trailer for Season 2 has been released, and it looks even more stunning than before. The true test for Season 2, though, will be beating Season 1’s OP, “Work,” by Millennium Parade and Sheena Ringo.

