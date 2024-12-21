Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Reveals Release Window & Trailer: Watch

After more than a year, fans finally get the first glimpse of Hell’s Paradise Season 2. The sequel was confirmed in July 2023, right after the first season’s finale. However, there hasn’t been any news until Jump Festa 2025. It’s an annual manga and anime convention organized by Shueisha, the publisher of various Jump magazines. Held in Tokyo, Japan, the event focuses specifically on Shonen manga published in Weekly Shonen Jump, Shonen Jump+, Jump Square, V Jump, and so on. New information on the anime was also revealed during the fest.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 will be released in January 2026. The exact date will be announced shortly before the official release. Crunchyroll will again be the streaming platform for this action-packed anime. Based on Yuki Kaji’s manga, the story follows Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless assassin from his village, Iwagakure. As he finds himself on death row, he gets one chance to gain his freedom. However, the task entrusted to him is almost impossible as he is supposed to find the Elixir of Life on the mysterious island where no one comes back alive. However, Gabimaru isn’t the only one; his fellow convicts are also looking for the same legendary elixir.

What to Expect From Hell’s Paradise Season 2?

The first season ends on a cliffhanger, where characters prepare to venture further into the island. Season 2 will pick up the story from that point an adapt the Hōrai arc, the manga’s longest arc, running for 51 chapters. As Gabimaru and his allies search the dangerous island in search of the Elixir of Life, they meet new adversaries, including the elite Yamada Asaemon and the Iwagakure Shinobi. The mission to find the elixir takes an unexpected turn with their arrival.

Additionally, the island’s inhabitants face internal conflicts, such as Zhu Jin’s power play with the Banko, further intensifying the main characters’ challenges. The manga has a total of four arcs, with Hōrai being the third one. There will also be a Departure Arc as the story winds up for a deadly climax.

