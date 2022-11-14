Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Releases New Poster

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is setting the stage for its full anime debut coming next year, and the series has revealed a new look at what fans can expect from the new series with a special new poster! Nene Yukimori's original romantic comedy manga has been picking up steam with fans since it first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine a few years ago, and now it's just a matter of waiting for the anime adaptation to take off and hit a whole new wave of fans. With the premiere inching closer, we're starting to get more updates than ever.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is getting ready to launch its official anime adaptation next January as part of the Winter 2023 slate of new anime releases, and with its upcoming premiere getting so close the official Twitter account for the series has dropped a new poster showing off the main cast of the new anime! It's the best look at the central cast that the anime has revealed yet, and it won't be too much longer until we get to see it in motion. You can check out Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's new anime poster below:

How to Check Out Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible

Directed by Rent-A-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga for studio PINE JAM, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will be premiering in Japan some time in January 2023. The anime will feature series composition from Yuta Takahashi, character designs by Yoshiko Sato, and an ending theme titled "Kasuka de Tashika" as performed by Dialogue+. The main cast of the series includes the likes of Kana Hanazawa as Nagisa Kubo (who will also be performing the opening theme), Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi, Miku Itо as Akina Kubo, Sora Amamiya as Saki Kubo, Ai Kakuma as Hazuki Kudo, and Ayana Taketatsu as Tamao Taira.

READ MORE: Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Confirms Release Window With New Trailer | Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Reveals Winter Release Window With New Poster

If you wanted to check out the manga before the anime's premiere, Viz Media has officially licensed Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible for an English language release (which is available on their Shonen Jump digital library) and tease the series as such, "When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi's nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi's once-lackluster life isn't so dull anymore!"

How do you feel about this newest look at Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible? Will you be checking it out when the anime premieres next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!