‘High School DxD’ Just Aired its Lewdest Episode Yet

High School DxD Hero is nearing the end of its run, but before the season comes to an end with the action-packed battle of the rating game with Sairaorg, the series decided to cram in one major bit of fan-service.

Issei has been troubled by his feelings for Rias after she decided to give him the cold shoulder, so Akeno, Koneko, and Asia use this moment to comfort him in the most fan-service way possible. Akeno even walks into the room Issei’s in completely topless for basically no reason (which you can see the NSFW image here).

With Issei needing “healing,” Akeno and Koneko perform their healing techniques. If you have seen the series before, then you’re aware these healing techniques require a ton of skin to skin contact. Meaning soon after, Akeno and Koneko are completely nude and rubbing over Issei (which you can find the completely NSFW image here).

But it’s because Issei can’t deal with his feelings for Rias. After flashing back to his moments intimate moments with her (which you can find here, also NSFW), it’s revealed that Issei can’t move forward because he’s still feeling the after effects of what happened with the first “girlfriend,” the Fallen Angel Raynare.

Because of her death, and his always needing to protect Asia, he’s conflicted because he couldn’t quite save her at the most crucial point and still feels guilty about it. So Akeno, Koneko, and Asia all comfort him (which you can find here, which is NSFW) and heal him both physically and mentally.

To top it all off, Xenovia and Irina walk by and soon join the nude escapades as well as Issei ends up on the bottom of a nude dog pile (NSFW image here) and fans get just one more look at the new busty addition La Fey (NSFW image here). It’s truly the most fan-service the series has provided this season.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.