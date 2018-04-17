‘High School DxD’ Fans Aren’t Happy About Its Censorship

High School DxD just started its much anticipated fourth season, High School DxD Hero and fans have noticed quite a bit about the series’ big return to screens.

Along with the changing art style thanks to a new production studio taking over, new fans of the series (who have discovered the series since the third season ended three years ago) have noticed that the simulcast of the series is censored while the series’ first three seasons are available to stream uncensored.

While there will be a non-censored version of the series as the masters are made available closer to the series’ home video release in Japan, seeing the series’ famous fan service censored tongue in cheek style with the series’ logos over the girls’ sensitive parts has rubbed fans the wrong way.

Read on to see what fans think of the censorship, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

@AnimeW_rld

@rachneraislife

Why the hell would you watch high school dxd censored that’s blasphemy — josuke (@rachneraislife) April 13, 2018

@SloanTheOtaku

I watch a lot of ecchi anime censored. (Prison School, Hajimete no Gal, Shimoneta, etc) But when it comes to High School DxD, I make an exception. — SloanTheFemaleOtaku (@SloanTheOtaku) April 10, 2018

@_Polo8

I refuse to watch High school dxd censored so I shall wait I support anime so I dont watch illegally — Kimono P (@_Polo8) April 15, 2018

@TalhaA_Malik

The New Season Of ‘High School DxD’ Is Censored

WTF man ;( — Talha A. Malik (@TalhaA_Malik) April 13, 2018

@zRykoh

They censored high school DxD…and the animations and voices are different .-. Wtf — llRyk ? (@zRykoh) April 13, 2018

@Prince_Vegeta95

@Crunchyroll so.. what’s the point in streaming High School DxD IF YOURE GONNA HAVE THE CENSORED. GIVE US UNCUT HIGH SCHOOL DXD… pic.twitter.com/rB43nsURQy — 侘しい (@Prince_Vegeta95) April 12, 2018

@Bedtimeballer

@Crunchyroll what the hell you guys! We have been waiting a long time for the new season of High School DxD and you go and censor it? Seriously? I don’t want to pirate this show. But this is stupid the show has never been censored before! What gives #freethenipples — Bedtimeballerina (@Bedtimeballer) April 12, 2018

@kresniick

I was super excited about high school dxd season 4 but I ain’t excited about Censored titties — xacl is my dork? (@kresniick) April 12, 2018

@GovetaXV