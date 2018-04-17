Anime

‘High School DxD’ Fans Aren’t Happy About Its Censorship

High School DxD just started its much anticipated fourth season, High School DxD Hero and fans have noticed quite a bit about the series’ big return to screens.

Along with the changing art style thanks to a new production studio taking over, new fans of the series (who have discovered the series since the third season ended three years ago) have noticed that the simulcast of the series is censored while the series’ first three seasons are available to stream uncensored.

While there will be a non-censored version of the series as the masters are made available closer to the series’ home video release in Japan, seeing the series’ famous fan service censored tongue in cheek style with the series’ logos over the girls’ sensitive parts has rubbed fans the wrong way.

Read on to see what fans think of the censorship, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

