‘High School DxD’ Reveals Sultry Season 4 Blu-ray Set

High School DxD Hero is one of the most popular seasons of the series to date as the fourth season has brought Issei and the girls closer together, leading to far more scandalous moments throughout the season than ever before.

But what fans can’t get through original broadcast are the uncensored versions of these scandalous moments. But the series is getting ready to release a spicy home video release.

One of the better aspects of the fourth season is the new style from new animation Studio Passione, and so the cover for the limited edition Blu-ray and DVD set in Japan is adorned with new spreads of Rias and Akeno. The set is scheduled for a release July 25 in Japan, and is definitely a way to watch these episodes in their full glory without running the risk of computer viruses.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.