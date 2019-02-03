‘High School DxD’ Season One Can Be Yours For Free Right Now

High School DxD is one of the most famous, yet infamous series among anime fans as it provides a strong action story alongside copious amounts of fan-service, but now there’s a new chance to check out the series if you have never seen it before.

The first season of High School DxD is now available for free on Amazon Video for interested fans in the United States, and you can find it at the link here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale involves the English dub of the series as High School DxD Season 1 runs for 12 episodes of fan-service laden action following Issei’s initial re-birth as a servant of the devil Rias up until their first major battle against Riser in a special Rating Game. There’s currently no information as to how long the first season will be free through Amazon Video, so it’s best to act fast if it tickles your fancy. Each episode runs $2.99 USD on its own, so this is a great deal.

High School DxD follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

The series is currently four seasons total, with the latest season High School DxD Hero actually marking a big return for the series in 2018. The series’ full run can also be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

For those interested in other free anime specials from Amazon Video, they are also currently offering My Hero Academia Season 1 for free (which you can find here), Black Clover Season 1 Part 1 (which you can find here), and Attack on Titan Season 1 Part (which you can find here). Like with High School DxD, there’s no indication as to how long each of these seasons will be available for free so act fast if you’re interested!