Hiro Mashima Artwork Gathers Fairy Tail, Rave Master, Edens Zero Heroines

Hiro Mashima’s various works are some of the most unique in manga and anime because although some of the character designs share similarities, Mashima never really hides from this fact. Mashima has an immense love for every one of his creations, and fans often see the results of this when his works openly reference one another. Fans even get more of this fan service through Mashima’s Twitter account too.

Mashima recently celebrated the one year anniversary of his newest series Edens Zero, and along with that decided to look into the past and share a sketch of the heroines of each of his big series, Edens Zero, Fairy Tail, and even Rave Master.

The sketch sees Edens Zero’s Rebecca, Fairy Tail’s Lucy, and Rave Master‘s Elie all gather for a delightful portrait, and it’s great to see Elie after such a long time. Plue was a carryover from Rave Master to Fairy Tail (Happy would follow in these mascot footsteps with Edens Zero), and the series had many references to Mashima’s first big breakout but this is the first time in a long time that its lead heroine was drawn out in full.

Mashima drew some criticism for the similarities between Rebecca and Fairy Tail’s Lucy when Edens Zero debuted, but after a year of working on the series those similarities are pretty much moot. This sketch is great at amplifying the differences between the two, and a great reminder that Elie was a much different protagonist too. With Mashima’s love for each of his series, maybe fans can get an official crossover with all three? It’s happened before, so it’s not a totally wild idea.

