Fairy Tail and Edens Zero Creator Already Has an Idea for Next Series

Hiro Mashima, the creator behind Edens Zero, Fairy Tail, Rave Master and more already has an idea for his next big series! Mashima has become one of the fan favorite manga creators over the years due to how he tackles fantasy tales, and there's a strong through line between each of his series. In fact while Mashima is known to just do his own thing when creating his works, fans have come to appreciate just how closely Mashima pays attention to the fans of his respective series. That's why seeing that he has an idea for his next work is definitely intriguing.

In a new interview with Oricon News in which the creator was opening up about how Edens Zero's manga is progressing lately (as reported by 11thDoctr on Twitter), Mashima unexpectedly revealed that he has a "rough idea" of what he'll be taking on next. As he's currently picturing now, his next series will likely be a "Royal Fantasy" taking place in a medieval Europe like setting much as seen in Fairy Tail.

For those potentially concerned that Mashima already brainstorming the next series could mean Edens Zero's ending is coming soon, there's no real reason to worry about that. From what we've learned in interviews and more, Mashima tends to play it slightly loose when it comes to how each of his adventures progresses. Just earlier this year, Mashima noted how Edens Zero might last longer than he initially expected due to how he wants to integrate fun new ideas as they pop up.

Although Edens Zero is currently exploring a science-fiction universe, it does include a lot of magical fantasy elements. It's seeming like Mashima enjoys these types of stories the most, so seeing a return to that after this universal escapade might not be the oddest idea. Either way, Edens Zero and any other series to come after will likely be a huge hit given the success of Fairy Tail and more in Mashima's past.

