‘Hitman Reborn’ Announces Live-Action Project

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! was one of the most popular manga and anime in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine during its initial run, but talk of the series has faded since it came to an end eight years ago.

But Reborn! fans should rejoice as the series is coming back as a live-action stage play in Japan this Fall. It’s already confirmed the involvement of someone directly attached to the original anime series as well.

Announced in the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Akira Amano’s Katekyo Hitman Reborn! will be receiving a special stage play production in Japan. Officially titled Katekyo Hitman Reborn! The Stage, this play will begin in Tokyo at the Galaxy Theatre and run from September 21-30. After this ends, the play will shift to Osaka at the Mielparque hall from October 3-6.

This play will be directed by Maruichiro Maruo, who is also writing the script for the play. The coolest thing about the stage play for fans of the anime, however, is more than seeing favorite characters in a new way. Starring in the play is the original voice actress for the titular Reborn, Neeko. The play has also confirmed that main character Tsunayoshi Sawada will be portrayed by Ryohei Takanada.

VIZ Media has licensed Katekyo Hitman Reborn! for an English language release and describes the series as such:

“When Reborn, a fedora-wearing, gun-toting toddler, arrives and says he’s come to groom Tsuna for his future as boss of an Italian organized crime family, Tsuna is more than a little skeptical. But Reborn may have the “magic bullet” necessary to turn Tsuna’s life around!”

Originally created by Akira Amano, Katekyo Hitman Reborn! ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2004 to 2012 and has been collected into 42 volumes as its 2012 ending date. Artland produced an adaptation for the series which aired from October 2006 to September 2010 and ran for an impressive 203 episodes. It has since been adapted into various other merchandise like video games and light novels. Fans were drawn to the series early on for its blend of humor into the action, and design of the titular Reborn, but the series started to gear more toward action once the series really got off the ground. The series is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.