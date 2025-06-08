Forget House and Grey’s Anatomy, I Only Need This New Medical Drama Anime

Anime that is filled with action, like Solo Leveling and Dragon Ball, tends to get the most attention, but the variety of styles and genres that you can find in anime has increased greatly over the years. Now, there’s finally a medical drama anime that I’m invested in as someone who’s watched a variety of medical dramas and still occasionally has that itch that only the often over-the-top plots that you see in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and House can scratch. Although it’s new, and we haven’t been able to fully see where it’ll go from here, it looks like there’s a lot of potential that makes it worth checking out.

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll and it’s based on the manga of the same name by Mikito Chinen. There are only 12 episodes right now, but the first season only recently ended this past April. The show leans more towards feeling like House than Grey’s Anatomy, but the element of mystery that comes with that goes a long way in keeping you hooked.

The Setting of Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective follows Takao Ameku, the director of the Department of Investigative Pathology at Tenikai General, as well as a vice-chairman of the hospital. Like Dr. House, Ameku is the doctor who diagnoses patients that no other doctor has been able to diagnose. As a result, she ends up taking on cases that involve unusual deaths, which also tends to get her involved with murder cases. Ameku doesn’t handle those cases alone, though, as she has her assistant, Yu Takanashi, and police detectives whose cases she helps solve, even if they aren’t all comfortable with dragging Ameku into their work.

Keeping the Mystery Mixed with Humor

One perk that Ameku has compared to a lot of traditional medical drama shows is that the cast of characters you follow is rather small. It’s also common enough for anime in general to include a lot of characters in one show, which can make it difficult to keep up with every individual story that’s going on. This also lets Ameku blend the relationships of characters—and how humorous those can be—with the drama and mystery of uncovering what happened to a patient that no other doctor has been able to figure out yet.

I don’t know where Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective will go next, since I have yet to read the manga or novels, but I found it to be an enjoyable watch as somebody who’s fascinated by medical shows, especially when there’s an element of mystery. If you like anime and shows like House or Grey’s Anatomy, then Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective needs to be on your watchlist.