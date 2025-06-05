Summer’s Most Bonkers Comedy Anime Reveals Hilarious New Teaser: Watch

Play video

CITY THE ANIMATION is still a month away from its premiere on Crunchyroll, but fans of the manga already know the series will go down as the most over-the-top and bonkers anime of 2025 (and that’s in a year that includes new Dandadan, Chainsaw Man, and a series called From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad’s Been Reincarnated!). Ahead of the comedy’s release on July 6th, a new promo has been revealed, teasing the mind-boggling slapstick comedy that fans can expect.

CITY THE ANIMATION is based on the manga by Keiichi Arawi. Anime fans who have experienced Nichijou will have some idea of what to expect with CITY THE ANIMATION, as we follow regular characters through monotonous circumstances, with the physicality and comedy dialed to 11.

CITY THE ANIMATION Reveals an Action-Packed New Trailer

One of the funniest aspects of Keiichi Arawi’s work is the contrast between the mundanity of the situations the characters find themselves in and their over-the-top reactions. The new teaser trailer, which was released on the show’s official website, highlights that juxtaposition with some adorable characters and insane animation.

CITY THE ANIMATION is being overseen by Kyoto Animation, who also adapted Nichijou, with Violet Evergarden‘s Tachi Ishidate directing. Tanami Tokuyama is in charge of character design and chief animation direction, while Shiori Yamazaki is on art direction.

The show’s main voice cast has also been revealed. The series includes Mikako Komatsu as Midori Nagumo, Aki Toyosaki as Ayumu Niikura, Yui Ishikawa as Wako Imuzi, and Yoshihisa Kawahara as Tsurubishi Makabe. Miyu Irino, Ayala Nanase, Azusa Toadokoro, and Yu Wakui also comprise the supporting cast.

Why CITY THE ANIMATION Will Be Summer’s Sleeper Hit

We’re already calling it, CITY THE ANIMATION will be the hidden gem of the Summer 2025 anime season. The show will have a tough fight to reach the same mainstream success as My Dress-Up Darling Season 2, Dandadan Season 2, and the goliath that is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. But, providing it reaches the same heights as the manga, the quality of CITY THE ANIMATION should stand on its own merits.

Kyoto Animation returning for CITY THE ANIMATION is also incredibly promising. Fans of Nichijou will remember that the series featured a slice-of-life story with animation quality rivaling the biggest of action shonen. Something as small as dropping a piece of shrimp from a lunchbox turned into an epic, adrenaline-pumping action scene that only dialed up the laughs. The trailers for CITY THE ANIMATION have teased the incredible animation quality, so here’s hoping the full show has been shown the same care.

H/T: CITY THE ANIMATION website