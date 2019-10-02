How to Watch Radiant Season 2

Tony Valente has broken a lot of ground with Radiant. Originally released in France, this manga series surprisingly got an anime adaptation last year. The first season’s release was a relatively quiet affair when compared to the massive hits it was competing with in the Fall 2018 wave of new releases, but that changed as the series closed out its first season and began to explore darker elements of its world as Seth learned more about how to harness Fantasia. This is one of the many reasons fans are excited for the debut of the second season as it will capitalize on many of these elements.

As Radiant’s second season premiere will officially kick off the jam-packed Fall 2019 anime season in full, you might be wondering where to check it our yourself. Well here’s where you will be able to stream Radiant Season 2 alongside its debut on Wednesday, October 2nd in Japan:

Crunchyroll – In its original Japanese with English subtitles

FunimationNOW – An English SimulDub release at a later date still needing to be confirmed by Funimation as of this writing.

Much like the first, Radiant’s second season has been confirmed to run for 21 episodes. The second season will feature returning staff and voice cast from the first season too. New characters and cast members have been announced for the second season and include Yukana as Queen Boudica, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Brangoire,Yutaka Aoyama as Lord Gyuris, Haruki Ishiya as Mordred, and Kentaro Kumagai as Sagramore.

Directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerche, Radiant’s second season also features the returning Daisei Fukuoka as series director, Makoto Uezu to oversee the series scripts, Nozomi Kawano as character designer, and Masato Koda as composer. The new opening theme for the series is titled “Naruku” as performed by Halo at Yojohan, and the new ending theme is titled “Chitto mo Shiranakatta” will be performed by Emi Nakamura.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime to watch along with its second season, the first season of the anime premiered last October and you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles and FunimationNOW with an English dub. Originally created by Tony Valente, the groundbreaking French manfra Radiant has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language releasem and the series is officially described as such:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an ‘infected,’ one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”