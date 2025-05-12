Hulu Finally Adds One of MAPPA and Shonen Jump’s Best Action Anime Ever

One of the more popular anime in recent years and one of Shonen Jump+’s most popular series has finally found a new home on Hulu, increasing the streaming platform’s ever-growing library of great series. Accompanying a new batch of acclaimed movies and TV shows coming to the platform, this show is definitely a must-watch for any subscribers as it looks to return for yet another exciting season very soon.

The official website of Hulu just confirmed that as of 12th May 2025, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku will be available on the site as part of this month’s new additions. Almost 2 years after the first season concluded, there is no better time than now to catch up to the anime. Other anime that landed on the platform include I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss Season 1, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Season 1, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 1, Re: Zero Season 1, and Tower of God Season 1.

Hell’s Paradise Hits Hulu Two Years After Its Crunchyroll Rebut

Gabimaru the Hollow, a lethal assassin sentenced to death, is offered a chance at freedom if he discovers the Elixir of Life on an enigmatic island. He teams up with other convicts monitored by executioners from the Yamada Asaemon clan. Yet, the island, which seems like a paradise, conceals horrific monsters and god-like entities known as Tensen. As they struggle for survival, each participant faces their history, aspirations, and the concept of mortality. Motivated by his love for his wife, Gabimaru must unravel the mysteries of the island and examine the true essence of living.

Season 1 aired from April 2, 2023, to July 1, 2023, going for 12 episodes, or 1 cour. It has been radio silent until December 2024, when season 2’s release window and promotional video were confirmed at Jump Festa 2025. The series will return for a second season in January 2026, ushering in the winter season with a bang. With the anime leaving off at chapter 45, which is the middle Lord Tensen arc, the next arcs and storylines will be amazing and a step up from everything before.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Will Be One Of 2026’s Biggest

While the season was popular, it did not look as great as fans expected it, especially since it was a Studio Mappa anime. Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 were airing within months of each other on top of this, so it was no surprise that the almost 3-year gap between seasons, fans can only hope that the manga will be done justice with even better and more fluid action scenes. With the fights only getting bloodier and the plot thickening very soon, 2026 is going to have many amazing anime, such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, but Shonen Jump’s recent dark fantasy is still one to keep your eyes peeled for.