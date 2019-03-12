‘Hunter x Hunter’ Animator Shares Slick New Gon, Hisoka Sketches

Hunter x Hunter may not have the best luck when it comes to either its manga or anime runs, but fans do agree that the anime iteration released in 2011 was a great way to experience the series.

One animator recently reminded fans of why by sharing some slick new sketches of the series’ characters at a recent anime convention. Check them out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Au tour de Hisoka d’être dessiné par Takahiro Yoshimatsu #MadeInAsia pic.twitter.com/61QJv291it — Manganimation.net (@nimation) March 8, 2019

1er dessin de Takahiro Yoshimatsu de ce samedi, un Meruem. pic.twitter.com/4eGNYJJGFm — Manganimation.net (@nimation) March 9, 2019

Takahiro Yoshimatsu, animator who worked on the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime series recently attended the Made in Asia Expo in Poland, and Manganimation.net was there to capture photos of the many sketches he provided throughout the convention. Along with shouting out to other series he worked on such as Overlord, these Hunter x Hunter sketches are pretty fierce.

The sketches give fans an updated look at Gon, Killua, Hisoka, and even the king of the Chimera Ants Meruem. With Yoshihiro Togashi still out on his latest hiatus, fans are waiting on the return of the manga. But they would be even more delighted if the series got a new anime adaptation some day.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!