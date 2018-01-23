‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fan Animation Highlights Killua

Yoshihiro Togashi is soon bringing back the Hunter x Hunter manga from its latest hiatus, and fans just can’t wait to read the next chapter of the series. Even with all of these hiatuses, the series is still held in high regard due to its bending of shonen tropes and well written combat situations.

One of the best characters in the series is the young assassin Killua, which one fans paid tribute to in an awesome way.

Reddit user TheKuto drew an animation for Killua for their animation class, and the results are amazing. Despicting the assassin jumping around, surrounding his body with his electric nen and using his yo-yo weapons. The animation is intricate and well done, and would be fit in any animated adaptation of the series.

Luckily for Hunter x Hunter fans the wait for its comeback is almost over. The series was confirmed to be returning to Weekly Shonen Jump as part of Issue #09 on January 29. The series last left off at Chapter 370, and is currently in the middle of the Succession Contest arc.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014.