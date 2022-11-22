Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return

Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.

One of the biggest moments for Chrollo in recent Hunter x Hunter history was his battle against Hisoka, with the gum-wielding fiend finally taking the opportunity to challenge the Phantom Troupe's leader. Unlike Chrollo, who is a stalwart villain who is trying to keep the gang together for his own purposes, Hisoka is simply looking for the next big fight and had been dying to take on the antagonist for quite some time. Unfortunately for Hisoka, Chrollo proved too much for him to handle and the make-up-wearing fiend had left the Troupe thanks to this battle for supremacy, recently making a comeback in the pages of the manga proper.

The Phantom Chrollo

Instagram Cosplayer Tarzan_Dan shared this amazing recreation of Chrollo at his most fashionable, with the head of the Phantom Troupe remaining a major obstacle for Gon and his friends throughout the Shonen series, as Hunter x Hunter continues to release new chapters thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi's return:

While the manga returned with new chapters this year, Hunter x Hunter's anime adaptation hasn't shared any plans of making a comeback in a similar vein. With the final episode of the last season produced by Studio Madhouse arriving in 2014, it would be interesting to see if a decision would be made that would continue from the end of the "Election Arc" or if a new production house might step in and reboot the series once again. Needless to say, there is plenty of material for the anime to cover that has yet to make its way from the printed page to the small screen.

What do you think of this new take on Chrollo? Do you think the Phantom Troupe Civil War will once again pit Hisoka against the gang's leader in the future?