Hunter x Hunter Fan Goes Live With Eerily Perfect Chrollo Cosplay

Perhaps there is no villain more noteworthy and fashionable than Chrollo of the Phantom Troupe. The Hunter x Hunter antagonist, responsible for the formation of the cavalcade of bandits that were responsible for destroying Kurapika’s clan, steals the limelight in whatever scene he appears in. With his striking appearance, one fan has managed to do an eerily pitch perfect interpretation of the anime character with this amazing HxH cosplay that brings the villain to life!

Twitter User Pktn_qw shared their impeccable cosplay for Chrollo, seemingly managing to make a life like version of the leader of the Phantom Troupe, ready to threaten Gon and his friends as they traverse the realm of hunters:

Chrollo Lucilfer is a threat to be reckoned with, and as mentioned earlier, was responsible for the death of Kurapika’s clan all to take their priceless eyes for himself and the Troupe. Swearing revenge on Lucilfer for the loss of his clan, the young warrior managed to get his Hunter’s license alongside Gon and Leorio in hopes of finally coming face to face with Chrollo, especially with the help of the added benefits that a license grants to someone.

Being a master of “Nen”, Chrollo is one of the toughest villains that Gon and company had fought for the time, but Kurapika did manage to capture him using a chain that repressed his abilities. Though, much like every other challenge in Lucilfer’s way, the leader of the Phantoms had a trick up his sleeve, with his underlings holding Gon and Killua hostage at the time.

What do you think of this pitch perfect cosplay that brings Hunter x Hunter's Chrollo to life? When do you think the franchise's hiatus will finally come to an end?

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.