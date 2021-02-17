Hunter x Hunter Comeback Rumors Get Squashed by New Announcement

✖

Hunter x Hunter fans have had to go through a lot of disappointment these past few years, with the franchise's manga having been on hiatus for several years and the anime showing no signs of returning, and it seems as if the latter is still the case as a new project dashes the hopes of those waiting for Gon and his friends' return. The franchise created by Yoshihiro Togashi has unveiled a new "Real Escape Game" that will create an opportunity for fans to be a part of a virtual "Escape Room" using the characters of Hunter x Hunter.

The Virtual Escape Room, titled "Escape From The Trick Dungeon", will attempt to re-create the "Hunter Exam" arc from the first season of the anime, which saw Gon and his newfound friends attempting to win their Hunters' licenses. Though Gon and a majority of his friends were successful in winning the coveted statuses as Hunters, their brutal friend Killua was ultimately unable to pass the exam due to his killer nature and thus a brand new arc was born. Fans of Hunter x Hunter are awaiting the return of both the anime and the manga, though there has yet to be any hints as to when either of them will return.

Real Escape Game, the company responsible for this new Hunter x Hunter Virtual Game, shared the details about the upcoming experience that fans of the franchise will be able to access in March of this year:

Needless to say, while this may be disappointing to fans that this isn't the official return of Hunter x Hunter, it just goes to show how popular the anime franchise remains to this day.

