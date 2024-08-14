Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Levels Up Gon’s Ultimate Transformation

Hunter x Hunter is a series that focuses on quite a few “hunters” in its story but Gon Freecs has taken the lead throughout much of the series. Unfortunately, the young Nen user has been out of commission in the manga series for quite some time, partly thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi’s health issues and the recent events that have taken place in the shonen series. While Gon might be missing in action, anime fans have not forgotten about the son of Ging Freecs. Now, new cosplay has arrived that once again brings back Gon at his strongest via his adult form.

Gon might be a kid in Hunter x Hunter but this wasn’t the case during his fight against Neferpitou in the Chimera Ant Arc. Thanks to his rage over the loss of his mentor Kite and the need to take down the Chimera Ants who were eating innocent people by the thousands, the anime protagonist had to unleash his trump card. In a drastic moment, Gon was able to call upon all of the Nen he had at his disposal in both the present and the future, allowing him to take down Neferpitou in quick succession and aging him up briefly to accomplish the deed.

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay: Gon Levels Up

Gon’s transformation came with quite a caveat. In exchange for the large amount of Nen that helped him take down one of the King’s strongest lieutenants, the anime protagonist might never be able to use Nen again as a result. In the manga’s recent storyline, the Succession Contest Arc, Kurapika has been front and center in a war for the crown of a foreign kingdom. With Togashi still working on Hunter x Hunter’s manga, we’re sure to see Gon return at some point in the future as his story is far from finished.

While the manga is releasing new chapters, Hunter x Hunter has yet to confirm if we will see any new anime adaptations in the future. The latest series was created by Studio Madhouse in 2011, though there are a few arcs and battles that have yet to make their way to the small screen. Considering the shonen franchise’s popularity, an anime comeback seems highly likely at some point down the road.

