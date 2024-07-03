Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals Mind-Bending New Gon Art

Yoshihiro Togashi has not forgotten about the most popular hunters in the shonen genre. Hunter x Hunter might have taken some major hiatuses in the past but the manga creator has shared some big updates in recent memory to confirm that new chapters are on the way. Along with updates on the current installments that he is writing and drawing, Togashi has also been sharing original art of some of his favorite characters from both Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho. In a surprising new update, Yoshihiro has shared original art that sees Gon in a way that anime fans have never seen before.

Despite Gon being arguably the biggest character of Hunter x Hunter, the shonen protagonist has been missing for quite some time. It has been years since Gon was featured in the manga’s pages, as the current arc, the Succession Contest Arc, focuses on a battle between royalty that mostly has Kurapika front and center. With Gon losing a massive amount of power thanks to the extremes that he underwent during the Chimera Ant Arc, fans have been waiting to see if the young hunter will eventually have full mastery over his Nen once again. Luckily, Togashi hasn’t forgotten about Killua’s best friend.

Gon Rides A Lizard To Victory

The world of Hunter x Hunter has plenty of amazing creatures that populate its lands, though we’ve never seen Gon hopping aboard the back of a giant gecko to charge into battle, until now that is. Ironically enough, Gon’s father, Ging, has ridden such a creature in the past. Featured in the Election Arc, one of the most anticipated meetings of the shonen series is Gon coming face-to-face with his father.

While Hunter x Hunter’s manga will continue with new chapters, there has been no word if the same can be said for an anime adaptation. The last time that we saw Gon and company on the screen was thanks to Studio Madhouse’s series, which came to an end following the Election Arc. Should Hunter x Hunter receive a new anime, hunter fans are left wondering if it would begin where the previous series left off or if it would start from the beginning of Gon’s story.

