Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares Worrisome Health Update

Hunter x Hunter is one of the longest-running titles at Shueisha, but its history is anything but simple. Created in 1998, the hit action series ran smoothly enough until 2006 as creator Yoshihiro Togashi found his health declining. In the years since, Hunter x Hunter has found itself segmented by hiatuses as Yoshihiro is often waylaid by his health. And now, all eyes are on the artist as he just shared a worrisome update on his condition.

The note comes from social media as Yoshihiro is quite active on X (Twitter). It was there this week the artist posted a behind-the-scenes peek at Hunter x Hunter. For some months now, the artist has been back at work on the manga, but all the effort is taking its toll.

“My back hasn’t been feeling well these past few days,” Yoshihiro posted. Of course, the admission was quick to alarm Hunter x Hunter fans. After all, the creator has stressed just how bad his back has been in the past, and Yoshihiro needs to protect it at all costs.

For those unfamiliar with Yoshihiro’s condition, it would put things lightly to call it excruciating. Back in 2022, the artist penned a note to fans unpacking how low his physical condition got during his longest hiatus. At that time, the artist was unable to sit for any length of time, and Yoshihiro admitted he even struggled to use the restroom.

“I have been unable to sit in a chair to draw for about two years, but I have managed to resume writing by giving up the traditional way of doing things. Everyone, please take care of your hips,” he explained.

“Until two weeks ago, before I wrote this [letter], I was unable to wipe [myself] and had to take a shower every time I [used the toilet]. Every movement takes 3 to 5 times longer than a learned person. The back is important.”

Yoshihiro is working hard on Hunter x Hunter these days with his team, but even at a slow pace, there is no telling when his physical condition may decline. All fans can do is send the artist their best wishes as he navigates this impossible situation. So if Yoshihiro ends up taking a work break soon, don’t be too shocked.

