Hunter x Hunter Creator Says a Big Change Is Coming to the Manga

Hunter x Hunter is on the cusp of a comeback. If you did not realize, the series has been out of the picture for more than a year, but Yoshihiro Togashi has not left Gon Freeces behind. For months now, the creator of Hunter x Hunter has been working hard on the series, and its comeback is slated for October. And thanks to a new update from Togashi, we know Hunter x Hunter will embrace a big change when its manga returns.

Taking to social media, Togashi teased fans with an update on Hunter x Hunter as he worked on chapter 420. It was there he said that character drafting is done for the chapter, and his team is ready to move to inking and background fills. Togashi also touched upon Hunter x Hunter's big comeback as he suggested the manga will not be posted weekly.

No.420、人物ペン入れ完了。



未掲載の20話分まで人物が

入りました。



背景に関わるのは最小限にして

引き続きペン入れ進行中です。



掲載のペースは編集部の方に

一任しております。



年内にあと10話分のペン入れ完了が

目標です。 pic.twitter.com/vdNNsr7UA4 — 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) September 29, 2024

Hunter x Hunter Is Changing Its Weekly Release

According to Togashi, the editorial team at Shueisha will be responsible for pacing out the manga's return. This update may seem obvious enough, but given the structure of Weekly Shonen Jump, Togashi's caveat is worth noting. If the team at Weekly Shonen Jump needs to figure out an alternative release schedule, it means Hunter x Hunter will not be a weekly series upon its return. Togashi's work may be spread out over a longer period of time, and this adjustment suits readers just fine.

For one, Togashi deserves all the time he needs when it comes to posting content. The artist suffers from a number of chronic health conditions, and they are the root cause of its frequent hiatuses. Manga readers are incredibly defensive of Togashi given his condition as you have surely seen. Even in the throes of pain, Togashi fights for Hunter x Hunter and its fans. So if the artist's health will be aided by a non-weekly release, then sign us up.

And from a publication standpoint, Hunter x Hunter is a definite draw for Weekly Shonen Jump. Fans would be drawn in to the magazine for a longer period of time if Hunter x Hunter spread out its chapters. This business model is no doubt appealing to the Shueisha team given Hunter x Hunter's limited stock. Togashi says his team hopes to publish at least 10 chapters for this comeback, so that could feed Shueisha for a long time.

Will Hunter x Hunter Ever Be Finished?

Hunter x Hunter may look a little different when it returns this year, but the hit series has no shortage of support. Togashi began the manga back in 1998 after finishing Yu Yu Hakusho, and Hunter x Hunter was a staple for years. It was in 2006 that Hunter x Hunter took its first hiatus, and the trend continued from there. In the last four years, Hunter x Hunter has published 10 chapters. As Togashi's condition worsens, the manga's breaks have increased, but fans are willing to wait as long as it takes for Hunter x Hunter to end.

And yes, the series will eventually end. In the past, Togashi has stressed his interest in completing Hunter x Hunter. In fact, he has even released a slew of possible endings for Hunter x Hunter just in case he doesn't get the chance to publish his own 'official' ending. The three potential endings sparked plenty of debate when they surfaced as Hunter x Hunter fans want to see what Togashi's hidden finale looks like. Hopefully, the creator gets to roll that ending out to fans in the near future. So if you aren't caught up with all things Hunter x Hunter, now would be a good time to study ahead of the manga's return.

What do you think about this Hunter x Hunter update? Are you excited for the manga's return? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.hu