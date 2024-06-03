Hunter x Hunter Creator Revisits Gon, Killua in New Sketches

Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of Hunter x Hunter, is back on his game. After spending more than a year resting, the artist has managed to return from hiatus and focus on their manga. With several new chapters under thumb, it seems Yoshihiro is on a hot streak, and they gifted fans some special artwork of two hunters to celebrate.

The whole thing comes from Yoshihiro himself as the artist has a hugely popular X (Twitter) presence. As one of manga's most-followed creators, it doesn't take long for his posts to go viral. So of course, all eyes turned to Yoshihiro when he posted a some behind-the-scenes artwork of Gon and Killua.

The posts, which can be seen below, show how Yoshihiro prepped two drawings for a cover of Weekly Shonen Jump. The colored sketches put Gon and Killua center stage which is hardly surprising. The two hunters are as close as brothers, and it's true that Gon rarely strays from his friend.

This behind-the-scenes peek at Hunter x Hunter has sent the fandom into a tizzy. It is rare to get looks behind the hit franchise given Yoshihiro's condition, after all. While the artist may be back at the drawing board right now, Yoshihiro spends more time resting than he does publishing. Due to the artist's chronic health issues, it is downright impossible to publish Hunter x Hunter like it was back in its heyday. Still, Yoshihiro manages to publish comebacks every so often, and Hunter x Hunter is in one of those periods now.

If you are not familiar with Hunter x Hunter, the ongoing series is published by Viz Media in English. You can find the series on Manga Plus, so for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Hunter x Hunter below:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

