Hunter x Hunter Creator Resurfaces with Gnarly Throwback Pokemon Manga

Hunter x Hunter may still be on hiatus, even prior to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping fans from digging into the past of Yoshihiro Togashi to find lost works from the creator of Gon and his fellow hunters and one fan has discovered a hidden gem that unites the worlds of Pokemon with the video game franchise of Virtua Fighter! For those who aren't familiar with the idea of a "doujinshi", it is basically an unofficial manga that has the creator taking either an original idea or a pre-established franchise and create a new story!

In this doujinshi, Togashi took the characters from the Sega franchise of Virtua Fighter and hilariously pitted them against the yellow rodent spokesman of the Pokemon series, with Pikachu unleashing an attack that horrifically brought low the fighting game protagonist. The doujinshi in question was released in 1997, showing off Togashi's talents right before the arrival of Hunter x Hunter, as the series that made Gon an anime household name landed in 1998! Doujinshi offer a great opportunity for aspiring mangakas to not only sharpen their skills, but act as a resume for future work!

Twitter User YourAnimeGuy shared this long lost doujinshi that hilariously presented a bloodthirsty Pokemon against some of the most well known fighting game characters the world over who aren't a part of franchises such as Street Fighter and/or Mortal Kombat:

Did you know? In 1997, Yoshihiro Togashi drew Pikachu in a doujinshi. Virtua x Pokemon pic.twitter.com/ochz7kwPGx — AG👋 (@YourAnimeGuy) April 20, 2020

Hunter x Hunter follows the story of Gon, attempting to discover the location of his father by following in the family business of hunting. "Hunters" are a profession in this franchise that gives amazing benefits to those who are able to undergo the rigorous application process. With the series being a "Shonen anime", it is fit to bursting with fight scenes wherein Gon and his friends push their strength to its limits and clearly, this older doujinshi proved that Togashi had the "chops" when it came to setting up a brilliant fight scene.

Do you know of any other doujinshi created by famous mangakas before their big franchises took off? How do you think the hunters of Togashi's popular franchise would square against this bloodthirsty Pikachu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and hunters!

