Hunter x Hunter Creator Releases Encouraging Update on Manga’s Future

Yoshihiro Togashi hasn’t let his lingering health issues stop him from continuing the story of Gon and his fellow hunters in Hunter x Hunter. While the mangaka has had to take time away to deal with his physical health in the past, Togashi has kept readers in the know when it comes to both the output for the manga and his status. In a new update from the man himself, Togashi has shared how he is doing and the current status as to his output when it comes to the world of hunters. As the Succession Contest Arc continues in the pages of the shonen series, fans won’t be waiting long to see the Kurapika-focused arc march forward.

In a new social media post from Togashi himself, sharing that he recently underwent surgery but has two storyboard that were already completed. The specific surgery wasn’t revealed by Yoshihiro though he has been struggling with chronic back issues for years, which would routinely cause major delays in the manga’s release schedule. “I’ve completed two storyboards. I also underwent surgery. It was a procedure under local anesthesia, allowing me to listen to explanations and commentary throughout. It was a valuable learning experience, and I’m grateful for it.”

The Succession Contest Arc Explained

While a new Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, the manga is exploring some wild new territory in its pages. With the likes of Killua and Gon out of the pictures for years at this point, the red-eyed hero Kurapika has been front and center in this latest storyline. Dragged into a battle for a crown of the Kakin Empire. While Kurapika might be focused on destroying the Phantom Troupe, this battle for supremacy is one that he finds himself dragged into.

Luckily for Kurapika, the Phantom Troupe has been a part of this latest arc as they are looking to get revenge on Hisoka. The make-up wearing villain has already taken out several members of his former collective following his death match against Chrollo, though this fact has hardly made the clown a hero in any sense of the word. Still, now that Hisoka is looking for revenge against Chrollo and the Nen-using antagonists, perhaps the creepy antagonist will see his goals align with the heroic hunters once again.

Diving Into Togashi’s Health

When Hunter x Hunter’s manga returned following a three-year hiatus, Togashi began with a weekly release schedule to make up for lost time. Unfortunately, this original schedule was one that had to be waylaid due to Yoshihiro’s continuing health problems. In a previous official statement, Weekly Shonen Jump shared the following statement, “Considering Togashi-sensei’s health, we’ve decided to explore alternative publication schedules. The series will continue, and we will support him until its completion.”

While the manga artist might not be releasing chapters on a weekly basis, Togashi has been quite adamant about keeping fans in the know when it comes to chapters’ status. Quickly becoming one of the most followed manga artists on social media, the mangaka will routinely share fresh updates for fans regarding both his status and the status of Hunter x Hunter chapters. On the anime adaptation front, there has yet to be word on whether or not a new series is in the works following Studio Madhouse’s successful series but we’re sure to see the hunters return at some point in the future

