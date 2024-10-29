Two of Anime’s Top Shonen Movies Will Hit Netflix Soon

Netflix hasn’t been shy about going all-in when it comes to anime. On top of creating original anime series of their own, such as Terminator Zero, Sakamoto Days, and Arcane to name a few. On top of making their own properties, the streaming service has also brought together some classic anime series and movies to its platform. In a recent release, it has been confirmed that Netflix is bringing two major anime movies to its platform that might have shonen fans turning their heads. Those who are big “hunter” fans might want to see what the streaming service has up its sleeves.

Hunter x Hunter has remained one of the biggest shonen series in recent memory, thanks in part to creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of Gon and his fellow hunters. After spending years away from the manga due to health issues, the manga artist has been working slowly but surely on releasing new chapters of his beloved series. The current arc, the Succession Contest Arc, is one that doesn’t focus on the likes of Gon and Killua but it has had big implications on the shonen universe. Kurapika has been front and center in this arc as Togashi weaves a wild arc in a royal civil war.

Studio Madhouse

Hunter x Hunter’s Movie Arrivals

On November 1st, Netflix will be bringing Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge and Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission to its streaming service. This is far from the only project that the streaming service has housed when it comes to Gon and his friends. The latest anime television series from Studio Madhouse remains available to stream on Netflix if you want to follow Gon’s adventure from the start. Considering the popularity that Hunter x Hunter continues to receive, it’s a good move for Netflix to up their hunting game.

What are Phantom Rouge and The Last Mission?

To start, Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge was first released in 2013. While it’s debatable whether this story is canon to the main franchise, Phantom Rouge’s plot is one that was based on a tale written by creator Yoshihiro Togashi. The movie itself focuses on Kurapika and his quest for revenge against those who had murdered his clan. Much like the recent television series, the movie was created by Studio Madhouse.

On the flip side, Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission was also released in 2013, painting a very different story than Phantom Rouge. Instead of focusing on an aspect of Kurapika’s quest for vengeance, the film instead introduced a dark faction of the Hunters’ guild. Attacking Killua and Kurapika, the movie takes place following the Greed Island Arc and at the start of the Chimera Ant Arc. This movie is also one that many don’t consider “canon” to the main franchise and was also made by Studio Madhouse.

studio madhouse

Future Hunter x Hunter Films

Unfortunately, while the manga might be forging new chapters for its future, nothing has been revealed regarding a Hunter x Hunter anime. Should the series return to the screen, many are left wondering whether a new project would continue where Madhouse had left off or if a series would start from the beginning of Gon’s journey once again. Madhouse’s recent television series focusing on Hunter x Hunter ended with the Election Arc, the small storyline that followed the fight against the Chimera Ants, so while there are a few stories to cover to get the anime up to speed, there might not be enough to continue where the previous anime left off.

