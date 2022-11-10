Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback

Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.

Hisoka's location in the midst of the Black Whale was one of the big mysteries for the Succession Contest arc when it first began in the manga several years ago, and fans had been wondering what the famous villain could be planning for his next move. Now that the villain has come back and started to remind fans why he was such a big deal with fans in the first place, artist @yaizaperez is showing off a cool new look for Hisoka with some awesome cosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

How to Check Out Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is now releasing new chapters of the Succession Contest arc in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but luckily there's now an easier way than ever to check out the series as it hits. You can now find the manga's three most recent chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library completely for free, and the entire manga's run thus far with a paid subscription. As the manga continues with new chapters at last, now is the perfect time to catch back up.

As for what to expect from the Succession Contest arc itself, Viz Media describes the lead in to it with Volume 36 of the manga as such, "The princes begin to move against each other as the Succession War continues on the Whale Ship when Second Prince Camilla attempts to assassinate First Prince Benjamin. Meanwhile, something fishy is going on in Thirteenth Prince Marayam's room. The Spiders appear and make their move as well! Will Kurapika be able to keep up with the madness and murders taking place on the ship?!"

