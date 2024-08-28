Hunter x Hunter Resumes Work on Manga Following Recent Health Concern

Hunter x Hunter is gearing up for a big comeback, and as expected, all eyes are on its creator. Yoshihiro Togashi is a pillar in the manga fandom, and it is hard to think of another creator quite as beloved. His various health issues may have slowed down Togashi but he is far from finished with his career. After all, Hunter x Hunter is meant to resume publication in October, and Togashi is back at work even amid a recent health flare.

The update comes from Togashi himself as the artist posted two pictures for fans on social media. In one, the artist does admit he recently agitated condition. “I was sitting in the restroom and hurt my back… Coloring is on its way,” Togashi shared. Then in a second post, the artist teased more color updates for Hunter x Hunter as it approaches its return to Shonen Jump.

This update comes more than a week after Togashi took to X (Twitter) to confirm his back was acting up once more. The worrisome note rallied fans to his side as fans urged him to take a break. After all, Hunter x Hunter is nothing without its creator, and there is nothing more important to Togashi’s wellbeing than his health.

After all, the artist has been quite open about his health and its decline. Togashi has been in the manga industry for decades and made a name for himself with Yu Yu Hakusho before Hunter x Hunter came into view. By 2006, the intense schedule Togashi kept under Shonen Jump caught up to him. Hunter x Hunter began taking regular hiatuses to accommodate his health. In previous letters to fans, Togashi admitted that even wiping in the restroom became impossible due to the back pain he experiences, and he often finds himself drawing while laying flat to prevent further injuries to his spine.

Even with his condition on edge, Togashi has found the will to continue work on Hunter x Hunter. The manga is slated to return from its latest hiatus in October, so fans can expect some goodies from the artist. If you want to catch up on Hunter x Hunter ahead of its comeback, you can find the series on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito’s protests, Gon decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren’t devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive…?”

