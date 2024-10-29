Hunter x Hunter Finally Revisits a Major Character After 8+ Years

Hunter x Hunter is back in action, and we have the manga to thank. Yoshihiro Togashi mounted a comeback for the series earlier this month, and its return has been a long time coming. After more than a year of waiting, Hunter x Hunter returned with new content this fall that has pushed forward the Succession Contest. And thanks to its latest chapter, Hunter x Hunter was given the chance to revisit Leorio Paradinight after nearly a decade.

No, you read that right. It has been nearly a decade since Hunter x Hunter checked in on Leorio. The manga made sure to visit the character this week, and Leorio’s appearance marks his first in over eight years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leorio Is Back After an 8+ Wait

If you missed the quick cameo, don’t sweat it. Hunter x Hunter chapter 404 brings Leorio center stage with help from Halkenberg. We see the character on a stretcher with five medical personnel around them. One of those assistants is Leorio, and from there, Halkenburg is taken in for testing. The blink-and-miss-it moment made readers do a double take as they wondered if the appearance was some kind of joke. But as it turns out, Leorio is on the Black Whale with the rest of this doctors, and he is doing his best to care for patients.

Hunter x Hunter fans were happy to see Leorio return, and his comeback comes after more than eight years. We saw the character briefly during a flashback in chapter 361, but that is not quite the same as an actual appearance. Hunter x Hunter chapter 359 marks Leorio’s latest actual appearance in the manga, and that chapter was released in June 2016.

Seriously, it has been that long. Leorio last showed his face in 2016. The character was seen in chapter 359 doing some medical duties, and he has been sticking to those guns ever since. When we first met Leorio, the hunter made it clear that his dream was to become a doctor. His journeys with Gon gave Leorio plenty of experience tending wounds, and now his work is being put to the test.

Hunter x Hunter Is Thriving With Its Latest Comeback

It is always a treat to see characters return in Hunter x Hunter, and that truth goes double for its leads. Kurapika has been enmeshed in the manga as of late, but Leorio has not been given the same focus. Even characters like Gon have been out of the frame for a while. Togashi knew what kind of reaction the fandom would have over Leorio’s quick comeback, and we have to give kudos where they are due.

Hunter x Hunter has been hyping its comeback for some months now on social media, and its return has not disappointed. The Succession Contest feels like it never left, and while the arc’s heavy narration may not be for everyone, you cannot deny its tension. Few things are more enthralling than a power struggle, and the Kakin Empire is fielding its own. The nation’s fourteen princes have been bit against one another to succeed the throne, and it is up to Zodiacs like Kurapika to keep their charges safe from conspirators. But with guys like Hisoka on board the Black Whale, well – things are getting complicated.

After more than a year away, Hunter x Hunter is on a high, and it is always nice to see Togashi return to drawing. The artist has dealt with chronic health issues for more than a decade, and his condition has sparked a number of hiatuses. Years of drawing have left Togashi with crippling back pain, but after long periods of rest, the artist finds himself eager to return to work. His recent move to social media has only invigorated Togashi further as fans are able to cheer him on directly. So now that Hunter x Hunter is back, readers better enjoy the manga before it starts a new hiatus.

Did you clock Leorio’s appearance in the latest chapter of Hunter x Hunter? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

