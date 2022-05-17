Hunter x Hunter Goes Viral Over Its Creepiest Merch Yet

✖

Hunter x Hunter is good at keeping a low profile, but every so often, the hit series will end up doing something we cannot overlook. While the manga carries on with its hiatus, the team behind the series is thriving as it works out new toy deals. But these days, one of Hunter x Hunter's newest plushies is going viral for its absolute wild design.

As shared by Sora News 24, the Hunter x Hunter ordeal began when fans in Japan caught wind of its newest merchandise wave. It was there fans were shown a plushie backpack inspired by the anime, but its horrifying look make netizens do a double take. After all, Hunter x Hunter is getting its own New Beast backpack, and it is actually terrifying to look at.

(Photo: Premium Bandai)

As you can see above, the plush backpack recreates the Nen Beast in all its buggy glory. The figure is covered in black spots and has several arms sprouting from its sides. When you look at its face, the plush has a sucker-shaped mouth that gapes in an uncomfortable way, and it even has a tail. When fans wear the backpack, it is meant to look like the Nen Beast is crawling on your back, and the sight is nothing short of nightmare fuel.

Now, if you do not recall this beast, Hunter x Hunter introduced the monster once Abengane summoned it. It was a horrifying sight in the manga, and now, Premium Bandai has brought the beast to life as a piece of niche merchandise. So if you feel like dropping $60 USD on this bag, well – who are we to stop you?

HT – ANN