‘Hunter x Hunter’, ‘One-Punch Man’ Dub Comes To Hulu

Like it or not, anime dubs are here to stay. As the medium grows more popular, fans are eager to check out more dubs for their favorite shows. So, if you are one of those dub lovers, you better hop on over to Hulu.

After all, the site nabbed a few top-tier anime dubs, and fans are ready to binge them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Hulu updated its catalog, and fans noticed a few anime series had been updated. Namely, netizens saw Hunter x Hunter, One-Punch Man, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure all offer their dub through the site.

The Hunter x Hunter dub is finally available to watch legally online! Starting tomorrow, episodes 1-52 English dubbed will be out on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/xaH5J6apAu — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) September 30, 2018

So far, it appears each episode of Hunter x Hunter and One-Punch Man can be viewed both subbed and dubbed. As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, fans took to social media claiming to have seen the dubs posted, but the anime’s landing page is currently unavailable.

For fans, this dub treat is a welcome one. While Funimation does offer an array of in-house dubs through its own streaming service, it is much more difficult to stream dubs licensed by Viz Media. Now, it looks like Hulu has snagged a couple of popular ones. So, if you are wanting to check out what these shonen series got going on, then Hulu is ready to school you dub-style.

If you are not familiar with One Punch Man, then you can brush up on it starting today. The series was created back in 2009 as a web-comic under the writer One. Shueisha then licensed the series to be adapted as a manga by Yusuke Murata, and Madhouse gave the hero his own anime back in October 2015. A second season has been announced and is currently in production.

If you are not familiar with One Punch Man, you should know the series was created back in 2009 as a web-comic under the writer One. Shueisha then licensed the series to be adapted as a manga by Yusuke Murata, and Madhouse gave the hero his own anime back in October 2015. A second season has been announced and is currently slated for a 2019 release.

As for Hunter x Hunter, it was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter.

So, are you planning a binge for these anime titles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!