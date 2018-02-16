‘Hunter x Hunter’ Spoilers Reveal Dangerous New Nen Abilities

Hunter x Hunter fans should be used to dangerous nen abilities by now. After all, guys like Gon have their share of lethal powers, but the series is not going to slow down on their account. The manga is preparing to unveil some new nen abilities, and spoilers seem to have highlighted two new ones.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a set of spoilers for Hunter x Hunter‘s next chapter went live. Several different summaries of the release were posted by fans, and they all hint at the nen abilities of Sale-Sale and Rihan.

Right now, the manga is in the middle of its latest arc, the ‘Succession Contest.’ The event has put the heirs of the Kakin Empire in jeopardy as they are all trying to kill each other. All of the heirs were given a special nen beast to protect themselves, and the one belonging to Sale-Sale is pretty intense.

If the spoilers are right, then his gaseous nen beast can actually control others. The power is described by a guard as being a white smoke which can manipulate people. The nen beast can only send the gas about seven meters out in radius. When one of the nen beast’s opponents inhale the white smoke, they are made into puppets which can be killed or used to fight.

The other nen ability mentioned in the new spoilers has to do with Rihan. The character is one of Benjamin’s allies during this arc, and it seems the soldier has a power called Predator. The ability helps him predict the power that his enemy can use; If Rihan guesses correctly, Predator will give him a power which can take out his opponent. However, if he is wrong, then the nen ability will work against him.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Would you want any of these nen abilities? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!