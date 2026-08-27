Hunter x Hunter Teases Manga Update, Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Character After Absence

Following quite the long hiatus, manga artist Yoshihiro Togashi has returned to his world of hunters that has risen to become one of Weekly Shonen Jump’s biggest stories. With Hunter x Hunter’s Succession Contest Arc still being the main focus of recent chapters, Kurapika has been taking center stage as a part of this war between royals. Thanks to this fact, some characters haven’t been seen for years, with Gon’s recent appearance marking the first time we’ve witnessed the protagonist in action in quite some time. With the artist regularly sharing updates via his social media, a new post might be hinting at the long-awaited full return of Gon’s best buddy.

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As an update on the status of the upcoming Hunter x Hunter chapter, Chapter 429, Togashi has released brand new artwork of Killua, and fans are taking notice. The latest chapter released in Weekly Shonen Jump was Chapter 418, meaning the mangaka seems to have quite a few installments in the works at this point. Alongside the new art of Killua, Yoshihiro revealed that he was having some issues with the upcoming entry, stating, “The number of lines and the number of people, the one that’s wrong is the number of people. I’ll have some cold Chinese noodles first and calm down.” You can check out the new art of Killua from the man himself below.

The Importance of Killua

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

In Hunter x Hunter’s 414th manga chapter, readers had the opportunity to briefly see what Killua was up to, though we didn’t get much in terms of what was happening in the former assassin’s daily life. While the white-haired hunter has long been squared away in the power department, relating to his fellow man is something that he continues to struggle with, outside of Gon, of course. In the recent appearance, Killua is shown enjoying a more laid-back city life alongside his sister Alluka Zoldyck. Thanks to her wild ties to the Dark Continent, we definitely imagine that she and Killua alike will play a big role in the manga’s future whenever the Succession Contest wraps.

Of the many characters Togashi has introduced in his beloved shonen series, Killua has found a special place in the hearts of many fans. Coming from a family that deals in death, the fighter has come a long way thanks to Gon’s influence, but still can be appropriately brutal when the situation demands it. Thanks to training alongside Gon, his Nen level has skyrocketed thanks to the challenges they’ve tackled, leaving fans to wonder how he will stack up in future chapters. With the Phantom Troupe still on the loose and the Dark Continent sure to hold its own fair share of horrors, Killua is sure to be busy down the line.