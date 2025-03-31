Ichi the Witch’s Female Cast Should Be the New Standard for Shonen Jump

Written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, Ichi the Witch is one of the hottest manga in Weekly Shonen Jump. The series debuted in September 2024 and quickly became a sensation for its intriguing storyline, unique worldbuilding, lovable characters, and stunning art. The story is set in a world where magic exists in the form of Majiks. In order to use their powers, one must pass difficult trials, and the only ones who can pass them are women. There’s no explanation for why only women can acquire Majiks, but that rule has existed since the beginning. Hence, no one could’ve expected that a lone hunter living in the mountains would be able to acquire a powerful Majik one day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The chances were slim, but since the Majik’s trial couldn’t be passed by a woman, Ichi came to save the day. The story then continues his journey as he tries to learn more about the world of magic and comes to terms with his new identity. The world of Ichi the Witch is heavily influenced by women, with Desscaras being considered the strongest. Even with a male protagonist, the importance of the verse is clear.

Shueisha

Ichi the Witch Has the Strongest Female Character in Shonen Jump’s Lineup

It’s not common in shonen series to have female characters considered as the strongest. Even in modern shonen, the trope hasn’t changed, as we have seen in Gojo having the title in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yoriichi in Demon Slayer, and Benimaru in Fire Force. While there are exceptions like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, we get far fewer “strongest” female characters in shonen. Desscaras immediately became a fan favorite after the series’ debut and rightfully so.

Known as the Abyssal Witch, Desscaras is confident, assertive, and often takes charge of dangerous missions, such as confronting the World Hater Majik. Her power far surpassed that of any witch, so much so that she was easily able to fight the most powerful Majik on her own. The manga has hinted at a tragic backstory, but we have yet to learn more about her. Despite her carefree demeanor, she appears to be someone who would rather struggle alone than let anyone get hurt.

Shueisha

Ichi the Witch’s Worldbuilding Highlights Women’s Importance Instead of Sidelining Them

The story’s world is built in such a way that women will always be more important. The show mostly revolves around women who have a central role in the world and are admired by the public. Except for Ichi and Gokuraku, most of the main characters we see are women. Since the story is still in its initial phase, it doesn’t have a diverse cast yet. Apart from Desscaras, we have Kumugi, Jikishirone, Monegold, and Chikutoge, all of whom play prominent roles in the series. The Mantinel Witches Association has several witches with unique abilities, who will be introduced later in the show.

Shueisha

Ichi the Witch Doesn’t Follow the Common Tropes in Shonen Jump Mangas

One of the biggest ways Ichi the Witch stands out from other shonen manga is by avoiding the problematic or common tropes often seen among female characters in shonen manga. Instead of relying on outdated clichés, the series gives its female cast depth, independence, and most of all, real narrative importance. They are not sidekicks overshadowed by the protagonist. Instead, the protagonist works with them to deal with the threats plaguing their land. The story focuses on Ichi just enough to justify he’s the protagonist while simultaneously giving enough highlights to the witches working with him.

Furthermore, the manga doesn’t follow the trope of fanservice to appease the audience. Even in classics such as One Piece and Bleach, the oversexualization is often disliked by some fans. Some of the designs often serve no other purpose than fan service. While this may not be considered a bigger issue among manga and anime enthusiasts, it’s refreshing to see some sort of change in this trend. The witches wear practical outfits that are suited for combat, which makes much more sense.

The ongoing arc follows Ichi, Desscaras, and Kumugi in a new land where they meet several new characters. Ichi will soon have to fight the World Hater Majik, as prophesied by Jikishirone. While in search of his companion, they end up uncovering the dark secret behind the joyous land of Bakugami.