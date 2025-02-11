Ichi the Witch Stuns With Desscaras in New Promo

Ichi the Witch is quickly taking over Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the newest volume cover for the manga is showing off the best look at Desscaras yet. Shonen Jump has been going through a number of changes through the past year with many of its biggest franchises coming to an end, but there have been plenty of new series making their debut as well. Fans might be currently missing out on some of the older hits, but Ichi the Witch is already looking like it’s going to be one of the next runaway hits for the magazine with only 20 chapters under its belt.

Ichi the Witch first made its debut with Shonen Jump last Fall, and the story has introduced fans to the titular Ichi, who is the only male witch in history. The first arcs of the series have been steadily expanding the magical and dangerous world around Ichi, and the one helping him navigate all of these new situations is the mysterious Desscaras. She’s such a hit with fans already that she’s now gracing the cover art for Volume 2 of the manga. You can check it out below.

Desscaras Is Taking Over Ichi the Witch

Ichi the Witch Volume 2 will be making its debut in Japan beginning on March 4th, and it’s no surprise to see that Desscaras is highlighted on the cover as she’s become the breakout star of the series. The strongest witch in this series, she’s serving as Ichi’s mentor while also having a relaxed attitude about it all herself. It also turns out that she’s a major favorite of series writer Osamu Nishi and artist Shiro Usazaki as well as they revealed in a recent interview with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. Nishi explained that, “No other characters feel as ‘alive’ as she does—always acting unpredictably and freely. I enjoy writing for her because she’s almost always up to something strange when she’s on the page. I’m sure she’s doing something bizarre even as we speak.”

As for Usazaki, the artist enjoys drawing her and noted how she was the very first design finalized for the series, “I like Desscaras! She brightens up any scene she’s in, and I enjoy drawing her as well. She’s also the first character whose design was finalized.” And this relaxed personality as a result of overwhelming strength has been a big hit with Shonen Jump fans in the past through characters like Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo. So it’s no surprise why Desscaras is really striking a chord with fans thus far.

Why You Should Read Ichi the Witch

Although it only started its run last Fall, and only has 20 chapters out as of the time of publication, Ichi the Witch is becoming a runaway hit for Shonen Jump. The series has been selling out fast with the first volume’s release in Japan, and it’s likely that Volume 2 will do even better (especially with Desscaras on the cover). This is the kind of hit that Shonen Jump needs right now, so it feels like it’s safe to fully jump into this one without worry of an impending cancellation before the manga really takes off.

You can’t really blame fans who might have been waiting until there were more Ichi the Witch chapters available for fear of cancellation, but it seems like this is a safe bet. Characters like Desscaras are quickly becoming icons outside of the series even with only a few chapters being out, and it’s only going to get bigger as the series really starts to dig into its very promising world.

But how are you liking Ichi the Witch right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!