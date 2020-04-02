The Coronavirus Prompts Another Anime’s Delay

The Corona Virus has been making the air waves thanks in part to it spreading across the nation of China, with the illness causing delays for businesses and the general workings of society within the country. The virus itself has cause a number of postponements in the world of anime and beyond, and it seems as though the recent epidemic has caused a delay with a lesser known anime series known as Infinite Dendrogram. The series, which follows a group of friends jumping into the virtual world of a massive multiplayer online role playing game, will be pushing back an episode due to the spreading virus!

The world of anime that focuses on characters participating in MMORPGs certainly seems to be expanding, as series such as Sword Art Online, Log Horizon, Overlord, and The Rising of the Shield Hero set the stage for more anime in this genre to hit the scene. While Infinite Dendrogram isn’t causing a huge amount of groundswell, it is still disconcerting to see that the Corona Virus is impacting the creative medium of anime and we’re crossing our fingers that it doesn’t spread any further!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinite Dendrogram shared the news of episode 7’s delay due to the virus via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that they’d have to wait a little longer to follow the adventures of Reiji, Shuu, and Embryo as they traverse the digital world that is far more than it seems:

The official description for Infinite Dendrogram reads as such:

“In the year 2043, Infinite Dendrogram, the world’s first successful full-dive VRMMO, was released. In addition to its ability to perfectly simulate the five senses, along with its many other amazing features, the game promised to offer players a world full of infinite possibilities. Nearly two years later, soon-to-be college freshman, Reiji Mukudori, is finally able to buy a copy of the game and start playing. With some help from his experienced older brother, Shuu, and his partner Embryo, Reiji embarks on an adventure into the world of Infinite Dendrogram. Just what will he discover and encounter in this game world known for its incredible realism and infinite possibilities?”

What do you think of the news of this delay caused by the recent virus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!