Inuyasha to Release Two New Art Books

With two episodes in the can for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, fans are once again diving into the supernatural world of Inuyasha and now, fans can see new aspects of animation via two upcoming art books that dive into the series that was created by the studio Sunrise. Fans were stunned when Rumiko Takahashi announced that she would be working to create a new series that followed the daughters of both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and the sequel series has certainly given fans a lot to chew on when it comes to the mysteries of both the original series and the current anime!

Premium Bandai has been a retailer that has dove head first into the world of anime, creating merchandise for countless anime franchises that fans have grown to love over the years. With this upcoming release, Inuyasha: Animation Setting Materials Collection, fans will have the opportunity to pre-order the art books right now until January of next year, with the books shipping out shortly after the end of the pre-orders in March 2021. The books themselves will feature fully colored designs for the characters of the first series, while also showing off some of the original designs for the animation's cells.

Premium Bandai had shared a number of images via Comic Natalie, the anime outlet, showing what awaits fans of Inuyasha with these upcoming print books that dive into the animation style that was used to bring the supernatural characters of this magical world to life:

(Photo: Premium Bandai) Currently, the status of both Inuyasha and Kagome is unknown in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, with their daughter Moroha currently fighting against demons herself and taking the name of Beniyasha when she accesses her demonic powers. Alongside Towa and Setsuna, the daughters of Sesshomaru who have clearly inherited some traits from their father, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon has struck a chord among anime fans as one of the biggest fall anime series that have arrived this year. The animation of Inuyasha was amazing in itself, and it seems as if its sequel is doing a great job of continuing the trend!

Will you be purchasing these Inuyasha art books? What do you think if the current status of the titular half demon hero in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and this supernatural world!

Via Crunchyroll