Inuyasha Creator’s New Anime Confirms Unexpected Delay

2026 is one of the most exciting years for anime fans, as it introduces several new series, including an underrated fantasy by the creator of Inuyasha. Rumiko Takahashi is one of the most renowned manga creators of all time, best known for her acclaimed fantasy Inuyasha. She has also worked on over a dozen manga series, including Ranma 1/2 andMaison Ikkoku. One of her most underrated manga, Mao, released its anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The manga began serialization in 2019, and the story is far from over. While the series didn’t have enough popularity as Inuyasha, studio Sunrise released an anime adaptation seven years after its debut.

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The first season is currently ongoing, and it has released 14 episodes so far. The anime was supposed to broadcast Episode 15 on July 11th, 2026, but it has been delayed due to sports coverage in Japan. The anime will return on July 18th with a special one-hour premiere to broadcast Episodes 15 and 16 back to back. The update comes from @animeupdates on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on anime series.

Mao Will Stream English Dubbed Episodes in August

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

The anime is currently only available in Japanese audio with subtitles, but this year’s Anime Expo surprisingly confirmed the English dubbed release date. Hulu, the official streaming service of the anime, will premiere the dubbed episodes on August 24th, 2026. It’s common for anime series to release dubbed episodes within two weeks if they debut on Crunchyroll. However, other platforms take longer than expected, and Hulu is no different.

The first season of the anime is scheduled for two cours of the year without a break in between, so fans will get to enjoy its episodes through the Spring and Summer 2026 anime months. The anime is being directed by Teruo Sato, who has previously directed the Inuyasha sequel anime, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon for studio Sunrise.

As of the time of writing this article, the manga has released 29 volumes, out of which 24 have already been translated into English. Viz Media will keep publishing more volumes in the future, and the upcoming installment will be available on August 11th, 2026.

What Is The Plot of Mao?

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

The story centers around Nanoka, an ordinary girl who passes through a portal into the Taisho era. After running into trouble, she encounters an exorcist named Mao, who reluctantly rescues her from being eaten by a grotesque yokai. After she returns to her timeline, she discovers she now possesses supernatural abilities. Hoping to look for answers, she returns to the past and runs into Mao again.

While Naoko is unable to find all the answers to her questions right away, she learns that Mao has been cursed by a cat demon. Even his sword has been cursed, so no one other than Mao can wield it. There will be grave consequences if some unfortunate soul does try to wield Mao’s sword. However, when Naoko sees Mao’s life is in danger, she has no choice but to pick up his blade. The story continues as she learns more about Mao’s curse and the reason behind her mysterious powers.

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