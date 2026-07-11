One of HIDIVE’s Best Isekai Is Coming Back for Season 2

One of the best Isekai now available for streaming with HIDIVE has announced that it’s coming back for a whole new season. It’s been a great year for Isekai anime releases so far, and there are still many more on the way. While we’ve seen plenty of new franchises making their respective anime adaptation debuts, we’re also starting to see many others returning for new episodes as well. Isekai franchises are becoming more the norm in order to stand out as anime tastes change, and thankfully it’s meant some cool series are getting a chance to continue.

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The anime adaptation for Shoji Goji’s Loner Life in Another World made its debut back in 2024 and unfortunately ended with no signs of coming back for more. Thankfully that wait is over as the anime has confirmed that Season 2 of the series is now in the works. While there are still many details about the second season’s potential release yet to be revealed as of the time of this announcement, a special teaser image has been released that you can check out below.

Loner Life in Another World Season 2 Announced

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Loner Life in Another World Season 2 has been announced to be in production, but has not revealed a release window or date as of the time of this writing. It has also yet to reveal its voice cast or production staff as of this time either, so there is no word on international release plans for the season either. But there’s a hope that it will carry over much of the staff and cast from the first season as it was a strong debut for the Isekai franchise when it hit.

The first season of Loner Life in Another World was directed by Akio Kazumi for Hayabusa Film and Passione. Kenta Ihara handled the series’ scripts, Keiya Nakano provided the character designs alongside Toshiya Washida, and Hanako Kikuchi provided the monster designs. It wasn’t the only major Isekai franchise that fans can now catch up with on HIDIVE at this time, but it’s certainly one of the more fun as there is a twist to the way it was initially set up for its main character.

What’s So Unique About Loner Life in Another World?

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Loner Life in Another World is yet another Isekai release where its main character gets transported to another world with the rest of their class. This one also takes a similar route in the beginning where its main character is ostracized from the rest of the class because he didn’t interact much with them before. But there’s a bit of a better way around it as this main character ends up with all of the leftover and seemingly worthless skills that were taken by the others.

The first season then watched as its main character then used all of these leftover skills to develop a quiet life in this other world where he’s ultimately a lot better at it all than his class. Soon enough, his classmates run into him and ruin the loner life he wanted to have. Make sure to catch up with Loner Life in Another World’s debut season now streaming with HIDIVE in the meantime.

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