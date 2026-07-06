Inuyasha Creator’s New Anime Finally Confirms English Dub Streaming Date & Platform

Mao, from the same creator behind Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2 and more, is returning with a brand new anime, and the series has confirmed its release date with a new update showing it all off. It’s been a great time to be a fan of Rumiko Takahashi’s works as the famed creator’s projects have all been making their comebacks as part of the celebration for publisher Shogakukan’s 100th anniversary. Now Takahashi’s newest series is going to get its time in the spotlight too as it will be making the jump to TV screens later this April.

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Mao was previously confirmed to be making its debut this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but the series has now revealed it will be premiering in Japan on April 4th. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date and its imminent premiere, Mao has shared its biggest update yet with the reveal of new voice cast additions and more.

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Mao will be making its debut on April 4th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but it has yet to confirm any international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. This debut season of the series will be running for two cours of the year without a break in between, so fans will get to enjoy its episodes through the Spring and Summer 2026 anime months (from April to June). The opening theme for the new anime is titled “HEARTLOUD” as performed by Kis-My-Ft2, and the ending is titled “Juai” as performed by TRUE.

Mao will be directed by Teruo Sato (who has previously directed the Inuyasha sequel anime, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon) for studio Sunrise. Yuko Kakihara will be overseeing the scripts for the series, Yoshihito Hishinuma will be providing the character designs, Kazuhiro Nii will provide the editing, and Shu Kanematsu will be composing the music for the new anime. As for the voice cast behind it all, the newest update for the anime revealed much more of the cast additions too.

What Is Mao About?

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

With Kis-My-Ft2 confirmed to join this anime adaptation, singer Toshiya Miyata commented on the inclusion of the boy, “I’ve been chosen to perform the opening theme for the TV anime “MAO.” I’ve loved Rumiko Takahashi’s work since I was a child, so I’m truly honoured. A few years ago, I read the entire “MAO” manga in one go and thought the story was fascinating! The battle scenes were so cool! I’m excited to see how beautiful, gorgeous, and eerie the anime will be. I hope Kis-My-Ft2’s music will make the series even more wonderful!”

If you haven’t heard of Inuyasha’s spiritual successor before, here’s an official breakdown from Viz Media regarding the tale of Mao, “Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities.

She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao’s investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao’s life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!”

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