Inuyasha Fans Freak Out Over New Yashahime Trailer
With the arrival of a brand new trailer that has revealed that the sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, will be releasing this October, fans are reeling from not only the introduction of some brand new characters that are taking the reins of the franchise but some big returns of beloved characters. With Sunrise Studio shocking fans with the initial announcement, fans cannot wait to see what originally happened to some of their beloved characters and what new adventures will lie in store for the daughters of both Inuyasha and his half brother Sesshomaru!
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon arrives October 2020! Fate is in the hands of the next generation! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/H8ABtWtbZB— VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 7, 2020
Are You Prepared?
Breh. New Inuyasha. pic.twitter.com/kJuONb3kTA— ashy daddy (@Thundercat) August 7, 2020
Permission To Scream
Me waking up to the inuyasha sequel trailer this morning pic.twitter.com/jmxLNozCu9— Roughly the Size of a Barge Goblin | acab 🐥✨ (@snowiemooon) August 7, 2020
The New Crew Is Leaving An Impression
MIROKU AND SANGO’S SON???? I AM CRYING!!!! 😭😭😭 #HanyoNoYashahime #HanyouNoYashaHime #inuyasha #yashahime pic.twitter.com/tNbRgBWD9D— rie (@miggyxmarie) August 7, 2020
Life Changing
#inuyasha literally changed my life. I'm excited for the sequel #Yashahime ! https://t.co/jhoN7WaUDk— Nathalie Ferare (@NFerare) August 7, 2020
Some Things Never Change
I love How some things never change. #Yashahime #inuyasha #InuyashaSequel pic.twitter.com/8RhbtuWLlJ— Sadiroth. (@TheLazy_moruo) August 7, 2020
Cautious Optimism
Oooh! I love #Inuyasha but I'm trying to approach this series with cautious optimism. I can't help but feel a little excided about it though :D #Yashahime https://t.co/mrj6xhRSlR— Trinity Graves (@TrinityGraves3) August 7, 2020
Definite Fire
Oh yeah, this new Inuyasha bouta be lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qZMuYumaOs— Bird Chest Papi (@BlvkDivmonds) August 7, 2020
The Perfect Combo
Head empty. No thoughts. Only moroha. She is the perfect combo of inuyasha and kagome im sobbing pic.twitter.com/DcZMNJOLDW— Mai 🍡 (@maizomoz) August 7, 2020
