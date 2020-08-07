Inuyasha Fans Freak Out Over New Yashahime Trailer

By Evan Valentine

With the arrival of a brand new trailer that has revealed that the sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, will be releasing this October, fans are reeling from not only the introduction of some brand new characters that are taking the reins of the franchise but some big returns of beloved characters. With Sunrise Studio shocking fans with the initial announcement, fans cannot wait to see what originally happened to some of their beloved characters and what new adventures will lie in store for the daughters of both Inuyasha and his half brother Sesshomaru!

How excited are you to dive back into the world of Inuyasha? Which new character looks the most appealing to you from the all new roster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the magical, supernatural world that is fit to bursting with demons!

Are You Prepared?

prevnext

Permission To Scream

prevnext

The New Crew Is Leaving An Impression

prevnext

Life Changing

prevnext

Some Things Never Change

prevnext

Cautious Optimism

prevnext

Definite Fire

prevnext

The Perfect Combo

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of