Inuyasha Fans Freak Out Over New Yashahime Trailer

With the arrival of a brand new trailer that has revealed that the sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, will be releasing this October, fans are reeling from not only the introduction of some brand new characters that are taking the reins of the franchise but some big returns of beloved characters. With Sunrise Studio shocking fans with the initial announcement, fans cannot wait to see what originally happened to some of their beloved characters and what new adventures will lie in store for the daughters of both Inuyasha and his half brother Sesshomaru!

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon arrives October 2020! Fate is in the hands of the next generation! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/H8ABtWtbZB — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 7, 2020

